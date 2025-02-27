British Motor Museum is gearing up for plenty of Easter Egg-citement

The British Motor Museum has got a cracking line up of egg-cellent Easter Holiday activities to get stuck into from 5 – 27 April!

Children and families can crack the code in the puzzling Family Trail, get creative with an egg-ceptional craft activity, and test their car dealing skills on a fascinating tour around the Museum. Over the Easter weekend from 18-21 April, there will also be a traditional Easter egg hunt amongst the car collection! Plus, the Museum will host their first Mellow Monday on Monday 7 April and the first Access Day of 2025 on Thursday 24 April.

Crack the code - Family Trail is available every day and gives children a chance to put their puzzle solving skills to the test and crack the hidden code. There are codes all around us in everyday life, running everything from navigation to smart fridges, making working with codes a great skill to have! Use your skills to reveal the answer, and collect a reward sticker for your achievement!

Hatch your own Car is a super fun craft and design-based activity in which children can “hatch” their very own car. The hatching process starts with an egg shape made from card strips, and with some more crafty materials and a sprinkling of imagination, a unique car is hatched… all from a simple egg shape!

Finally, children can join the Egg-straordinary Tour with resident car experts Maggie Dwyer the Car Buyer or Barry Wheeler the Car Dealer, as they hatch a plan to buy or sell a car. Children will embark on a fascinating journey through the cars in the Museum, trying their hand at being a top car seller, and picking out which cars they’d love to buy the most!

Emma Rawlinson, Lifelong Learning Officer at the British Motor Museum, said, “Join us this Easter for some cracking fun activities with our hat-trick of egg-cellent family fun. We have a basket brimming with activities for our younger visitors to enjoy all through the holidays, along with our classic Easter egg hunt around the Museum over the Easter weekend!”

Visit between 3pm and 5pm on Monday 7 April to enjoy the Museum’s first Mellow Monday! Brand-new for 2025, these days will feature afternoon “Relaxed Hours”, helping to provide a great Museum experience to those who require a quieter atmosphere.

Discover the Museum’s latest Access Day on Thursday 24 April, too. As always, the day will showcase a wide range of accessible activities and initiatives, from extended opening hours and touch and access tours, to specially-adapted crafts and SEND & sensory bags, highlighting all of the Museum’s accessible and inclusive features and activities that help make it as welcoming and inclusive as possible.

Museum entry is just £46 for a family in advance or £52 on the day, £17 for adults in advance or £20 on the day, £15 for concessions in advance or £18 on the day, £9 for children (5-16 years) in advance or £10 on the day and under 5s are FREE. Visitors can convert their ticket to an Annual Pass at no extra cost so they can come back again and again over the year. With activities every school holiday this makes it a great value choice for families this Easter. For more information, please visit the website at: https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/easter-holiday-activities