British Motor Museum launches a new Young Artists Competition and teases details of The Gallery 2025

The British Motor Museum is to launch a new Young Artists Competition to celebrate the opening of the exhibition, The Gallery 2025.

This exclusive contest with the theme ‘The car and the environment’ gives young artists with a passion for automotive art, the rare chance to display their work at the Museum.

There are three age categories for entry: under 11s, 12-16 years, and 17-20 years with one winner per category. Entries open on Thursday 6 February and close on Monday 28 April, giving interested applicants February Half-Term and the Easter holidays to perfect their masterpieces. The winning artwork will go on display in the Museum from Thursday 29 May - Friday 27 June as part of The Gallery 2025 exhibition. The winning artists will each receive a half day workshop with an esteemed artist featured in the exhibition, getting tips on everything from how to set the scene for their next artwork to how to succeed with art as a career. The generous sponsor of the prize is Peter Mitchell, Patron of the British Motor Industry Heritage Trust. The winner of each age category will also receive £50 worth of art vouchers, thanks to a generous donation from LifewithArt.

The Gallery 2025 exhibition will open on Friday 4 April featuring a combination of paintings and sculptural pieces. The Gallery 2025 is a continuing collaboration with Historic Car Art and will showcase some of the UK’s most talented automotive artists including John Ketchell, Keith Woodcock, Emma Capener, Jonny Ambrose, Oliver Ray and Steve Goodwin. There will be ‘live art’ taking place where the artists continue their artwork at the Museum for visitors to see. The artists work with a variety of media, including acrylics, oil, watercolour, pen, and pastels.

Stephen Laing & Rupert Whyte in The Gallery

Stephen Laing, Head of Collections & Engagement at the British Motor Museum, said, "It's going to be an exciting few months for artists of all ages. The Young Artists Competition is a wonderful way to encourage artists of the future and help them begin to fulfil their creative potential. Displaying their artwork alongside established artists is an enormous opportunity and the winning artworks will add to an already stunning range in the upcoming exhibition, The Gallery 2025."

Rupert Whyte, Historic Car Art owner, said “We are pleased to be working alongside the British Motor Museum for a third year to curate an exhibition of motoring art celebrating the depth of talent amongst British automotive artists. Each year we introduce new artists to the exhibition and 2025 will be no exception”.

The Young Artists Competition will be judged by a returning panel, including Rupert Whyte, owner of Historic Car Art, and Stephen Laing, Head of Collections & Engagement at the British Motor Museum.

Access to the exhibition is included with standard Museum admission tickets. Museum entry is just £46 for a family of 4 in advance or £52 on the day, £17 per adult in advance or £20 on the day, £15 for concessions in advance or £18 on the day, £9 for children (5-16 years) in advance or £10 on the day and under 5s are FREE. You can choose to donate your entry fee and get an Annual Pass in return at no extra cost and there is also the option to Gift Aid your donation. Being a Gift Aid visitor makes a big difference to the British Motor Museum. To find out more information about the exhibition and the Young Artists Competition, please visit the website at https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/explore/the-gallery