British Motor Museum opens “The Gallery 2025”

The Gallery 2025

The newest exhibition at the British Motor Museum is “The Gallery 2025”, a continuing collaboration with Historic Car Art, which will run until 26 June 2025. Visitors will be able to enjoy a collection of motoring-related pieces from a variety of Britain’s most creative automotive artists and sculptors.

The Gallery showcases a number of leading motoring artists and sculptors including Jonny Ambrose, Emma Capener, Steve Goodwin, John Ketchell, Oliver Ray and Keith Woodcock. From time to time during the run of the exhibition, ‘live art’ will be taking place where the artists continue their artwork at the Museum for visitors to see.

Alongside the exhibition, the Museum will also be running a competition for young artists. The competition will be judged by a panel including Head of Collections & Engagement, Stephen Laing and Historic Car Art Gallery owner Rupert Whyte. As part of the prize, winning young artists will have their work displayed as part of The Gallery 2025 from 29 May to 26 June. More information on the competition and how to submit artwork can be found on the Museum website. The closing date for entries is 28 April 2025.

Historic Car Art has been operating from its rural Derbyshire base since 2004. It has been built over time from a passion for art, cars, automotive history and the racing exploits of drivers and manufacturers, combined with a great interest in how this has all been depicted over the years in both artwork and promotional advertising. Historic Car Art is now a leader in acquiring and supplying original automotive art and vintage posters, building collections for discerning private and corporate clients worldwide.

The Gallery 2025 opens

Rupert Whyte, Historic Car Art Gallery owner, commented “It’s been fantastic to have the opportunity to work with the British Motor Museum again for this exhibition. There are so many talented artists working in the automotive art scene today, and it’s a privilege for Historic Car Art to be able to bring our work to a wider audience through this partnership. We hope visitors enjoy perusing this collection - no matter what kind of car fan they are, they’re bound to find a piece that will capture their imagination.”

Stephen Laing, Head of Collections & Engagement at the British Motor Museum, added: "We're delighted to collaborate with Historic Car Art to showcase the work of some of Britain's most talented artists. The community of artists in Britain taking inspiration from the automobile and motorsport has arguably never been stronger. There is such a wide array of styles and media, capturing the motor car in almost every era and situation”.

Access to the exhibition is included with standard Museum admission tickets. Museum entry is just £46 for a family in advance or £52 on the day, £17 for adults in advance or £20 on the day, £15 for concessions in advance or £18 on the day, £9 for children (5-16 years) in advance or £10 on the day and under 5s are FREE. Visitors also have the option to convert to an Annual Pass, at no extra cost.

To find out more information about the exhibition, please visit the website at: www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/explore/the-gallery-2025