British Motor Museum to host 300 of nation’s favourite trucks

On Saturday 6 & Sunday 7 September the British Motor Museum will host over 300 trucks at the Retro Truck Show. Modern and classic trucks will once again descend on Gaydon for this popular show - one of the largest truck shows in the calendar! Now in its 15th year, the show features some of the best trucks produced between 1971 and 2001, making for a nostalgic and family-friendly event.

Enthusiasts can see an array of powerful vehicles from some of the biggest names in trucking, including Volvo, Scania, DAF, Foden and ERF trucks. Trucks from across Europe, notably France, the Netherlands and Belgium, will also be present, giving a continental flavour to the impressive display!

All trucks built between 1971 to 2001 are welcome to attend, at a cost of just £30 to exhibit a vehicle. The Retro Truck Show provides a fantastic opportunity for truck fans to get together and admire the displays.

Visitors also have the option to camp in the Museum’s grounds on the Friday and Saturday nights for just £26 per pitch per night for two adults, and vehicle exhibitors can camp in their vehicle for free! For truck owners, this annual weekend makes for the perfect trucking holiday and the chance to catch up with friends and like-minded truck enthusiasts. There will also be an Indoor Model Show and trade area with a range of photos, models, and brochures.

Tom Caren, Show Manager at the British Motor Museum, said: “This show is one of our most popular and a great weekend out for owners, drivers, enthusiasts, and the public. It’s a wonderful spectacle to see the trucks lined up in rows and a fantastic opportunity to admire them up close!”

Burgers and ice creams will be available to purchase outside, and hot meals, sweet treats and refreshments can be found in the Museum’s Junction 12 Café. Visitors can also enjoy exploring the Museum and Collections Centre as entry is included with the show ticket. Camping is available on the Friday and Saturday nights for an additional charge.

Advance tickets for each day cost £17 for adults, £9 for children, £15 for concessions and £46 for a family of 4. Plus, visitors can convert their ticket to an Annual Pass at no extra cost! Sunday is the busier day with more trucks on display.

To find out more about the British Motor Museum & the Retro Truck Show, please call 01926 895300 or visit https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/retro-truck-show