British Motor Museum to host a new dedicated ‘Access Day’ this summer

The British Motor Museum is to host its second dedicated Access Day of 2024 on Friday 16 August. The Museum, which is committed to being accessible to all, will showcase its range of accessible activities and will be open until 8pm to ensure that everyone, regardless of their needs, gets the chance to experience what is on offer.

On offer will be hands-on sensory Touch and Access Tours,which will bring the collection to life, allowing visitors to get up close and touch several of the cars. Relaxed hours will take place between 9am & 10am and from 5pm to 8pmfor those who prefer a quieter environment. Audiovisuals and hand dryers will be switched off, and the lighting will be lowered. Object Handling Workshops will take place from 10am to 6pm,offering visitors the chance to get hands-on with a selection of artefacts and discover a variety of treasures that will provoke memories and encourage conversation.

A new permanent Changing Places toilet has been installed, thanks to grant funding provided by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities with support from Stratford on Avon District Council in association with Muscular Dystrophy UK. This new facility is designed to accommodate those with accessibility needs, with specialist equipment, such as a hoist and space for carers.

Emma Rawlinson, Family & Lifelong Learning Officer at the British Motor Museum, said, “We aim to make everyone's visit enjoyable and work tirelessly to ensure a welcoming experience for the widest possible audience. Our facilities ensures the British Motor Museum is a place for everyone. Our Access Day held back in April was a great success with many families commenting on how delighted they were with our new Changing Places Toilet and that it made a real difference to their visit without worrying about access challenges”.

The Museum also offers SEND Bags, which can be lent out to visitors during their visit. The Bags carry a range of items to help make their visit easier, including fidget toys, a teddy bear, a magnifying glass, SEND-friendly trails and PECS cards. The Museum also offers a limited number of Sensory Bags, including stress toys, magnifying glasses and ear defenders, and these can be requested on arrival.

For more information regarding access and facilities at the Museum, please visit www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/plan-your-visit/access-and-facilities

For more information about the Summer Access Day, please visit www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/ summer-access-day