British Motor Museum to host an exclusive ‘Evening With’ event with Richard Porter!

Richard Porter

The British Motor Museum has announced another exclusive ‘Evening With’ event on 15 September with Richard Porter, former writer and script editor for the world famous TV shows Top Gear and The Grand Tour, in the hot seat!

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard will be sharing some of his favourite stories from the many exciting, unusual, and occasionally unbelievable moments spanning his fascinating career in cars.

Richard has worked with Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond on Top Gear - a TV show that earned an Emmy, a BAFTA nomination and an entry in the 2013 Guinness World Records as the most watched factual TV programme in the world. In 2016, he followed the iconic presenting trio to The Grand Tour which became one of Amazon Prime Video’s most viewed original series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard is now a prolific author with over 25 books under his belt, including four volumes of the Boring Car Trivia series, and is one half of the popular Smith and Sniff podcast, alongside co-host Jonny Smith.

Returning to the Museum to ask the questions and get the best stories from Richard will be fellow TV presenter and self-confessed car hoarder Paul Cowland. There will also be an opportunity for audience members to pose questions to Richard on his career and motoring tales during a Q&A, followed by the opportunity to have an item signed by the man himself!

Stephen Laing, Head of Collections & Engagement at the British Motor Museum, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting another exclusive ‘Evening with’ event next month which is sure to be an entertaining and intriguing evening in the company of two die-hard car enthusiasts!”

Visitors will also be able to explore the Museum's collection of over 400 historic British cars, and browse the latest feature exhibition 'Beep-Beep, Yeah!’. There will even be a tasty hot supper to enjoy before the main event. Tickets cost £50 each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As this event is outside regular Museum opening hours, Annual Passes are not valid. Limited places are available, so early booking is advised. For more information please visit the website https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/an-evening-with-richard-porter or call 01926 895300.