British Motor Museum to host five classic motoring shows next month

The British Motor Museum will host five classic motoring shows in July. These will include the Wythall Busfest on 5 July, MGF 30th Anniversary celebration on 6 July, the BMC & Leyland Show supported by Peter James Insurance on 13 July, the Old Ford Rally supported by Peter James Insurance and Rootes Heritage Day, both on 20 July.

The Wythall Busfest is arranged in partnership with the Transport Museum Wythall, and will feature over 100 restored, vintage, and modern buses and coaches. There will even be a display for post-2000 buses, including the more recent hybrid and electric buses, creating a diverse show that all bus fans can enjoy. Visitors can also enjoy free heritage bus rides around local routes and the Museum’s internal road network.

The MGF Register 30th Anniversary event promises to be a highlight event for MGF or MG TF owners and admirers alike. Visitors can see hundreds of MGF and MG TF cars including some special vehicles and a whole variety of MG cars coming from across the UK and Europe. Plus, there will be special guest talks, live music, trade stands and a crafts village.

The BMC & Leyland Show supported by Peter James Insurance, will feature a wide range of British marques produced by the British Motor Corporation, British Leyland and The Rover Group. Hundreds of vehicles will be lined up outside the Museum, from Minis and Morris Minors to the larger Rover 800s, Montegos and Maestros, as well as a variety of vans and lorries. This year the show will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the British Motor Corporation Competitions Department at Abingdon on Thames. Visitors can see a display of 100 cars to recognise the success of BMC and British Leyland rally and sports cars across three decades.

The Old Ford Rally supported by Peter James Insurance, will enable fans to see around 400 classic Fords, aged between 50 – 100 years old. A huge range of cars are expected to be on display, from Model Ts to the cars of the pre-war austerity years, as well as the more luxurious post-war Zephyrs, Zodiacs, and Granadas, plus the fan-favourite Anglias, Mk1 and Mk2 Cortinas, Capris, Escorts, and Fiestas.

Taking place alongside the Old Ford Rally, the Rootes Archive Centre Trust will be holding their Rootes Heritage Day, celebrating all kinds of Rootes classics, from earlier Hillmans, Humbers, Sunbeams and Singers to the later Chryslers, Simcas and Talbots. Ticket holders on the 20 July will be able to enjoy both the Old Ford and Rootes shows, as well as entry to the Museum and Collections Centre, all with one ticket.

On the day, the Museum will also be playing host to a Meccano exhibition, in partnership with the Midlands Meccano Guild. This regular fixture of the show day has grown from 25 tables in the beginning to over 50 tables this year, holding an impressive collection of Meccano models from all over the country. This unique addition is a must-see for modelling fans, who may even find some inspiration for their next great projects!

Tom Caren, Show Manager at the British Motor Museum, stated, “We have a fantastic range of classic motoring shows for our visitors and enthusiasts to enjoy throughout July! These five shows literally sit at the heart of our shows season and really reflect the values of the British Motor Museum!”

Advance ticket prices are £17 per adult, £9 per child (5-16 years), Under 5 free, £15 per concession and £46 for a family. Anyone wishing to enter a vehicle into a show can do so online. Camping is also available at some of the shows. For more information about the shows, please visit the website at https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on