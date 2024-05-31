British Motor Museum to host four nostalgic motoring shows in July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These will include the Wythall Busfest on 6 July, the BMC & Leyland Show supported by Peter James Insurance on 14 July and the Old Ford Rally supported by Peter James Insurance and Rootes Heritage Day, both on 21 July.

The Wythall Busfest is arranged in partnership with the Transport Museum Wythall, and will feature over 100 restored, vintage, and modern buses and coaches. 2024 marks the 120th anniversary of the Birmingham and Midlands Motor Omnibus Company, famously becoming Midland Red. Visitors can enjoy seeing a historic line-up of vehicles from this innovative company, with examples running on the free services during the day.

The BMC & Leyland Show supported by Peter James Insurance, will feature a wide range of British marques produced by the British Motor Corporation, British Leyland and The Rover Group. Hundreds of vehicles will be lined up outside the Museum, from Minis and Morris Minors to the larger Rover 800s, Montego’s and Maestros, as well as a variety of vans and lorries. 2024 also marks 60 years of the Austin Morris 1800 ‘Landcrab’, and the organisers are hoping for at least 50 models to go on display!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Ford Rally supported by Peter James Insurance, will enable fans to see around 400 classic Fords, aged between 50 – 100 years old. A huge range of cars are expected to be on display, from Model Ts to the cars of the pre-war austerity years, as well as the more luxurious post-war Zephyrs, Zodiacs, and Granadas, plus the fan-favourite Anglias, Mk1 and Mk2 Cortinas, Capris, Escorts, and Fiestas.

Old Ford Rally

Taking place alongside the Old Ford Rally, the Rootes Archive Centre Trust will be holding their Rootes Heritage Day, celebrating all kinds of Rootes classics, from earlier Hillmans, Humbers, Sunbeams and Singers to the later Chryslers, Simcas and Talbots. Ticket holders on the 21 July will be able to enjoy both the Old Ford and Rootes shows, as well as entry to the Museum and Collections Centre, all with one ticket.

On the day, the Museum will also be playing host to a Meccano exhibition, in partnership with the Midlands Meccano Guild. This regular fixture of the show day has grown from 25 tables in the beginning to over 50 tables this year, holding an impressive collection of Meccano models from all over the country. This unique addition is a must-see for modelling fans, who may even find some inspiration for their next great projects!

Tom Caren, Show Manager at the British Motor Museum, stated, “We have a fantastic range of nostalgic motoring shows for our visitors and enthusiasts to enjoy in July! With so much choice, there’s something for everyone, and this year, two of our shows are celebrating special motoring anniversaries too!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad