British Motor Museum to host the ‘Great British Model Railway Show’

The British Motor Museum will host the Great British Model Railway Show on Saturday 25 & Sunday 26 October supported by some of the biggest names in the industry, including Hornby and Bachmann.

This dedicated weekend will feature more than 40 model railways, representing all interests and scales, along with specialist traders selling scenic materials, accessories and complete trains sets.

This event is also one of the biggest model railway shows in the Midlands, run by enthusiasts for enthusiasts. The show includes 40 layouts of various scales, over 30 specialist traders, a modelling skill zone and family-friendly displays for all to enjoy. From modest-size shunting layouts, to titanic masterpieces in miniature, visitors can come along and be inspired!

The show is a perfect event for families who are looking for a different and fun day out with the children. Not only can they enjoy looking at the layouts and model trains but they can also explore the Museum, home to over 400 historic British cars. What’s more, visitors can head to the Junction 12 Café for delicious hot meals, sweet treats and refreshments.

Tom Caren, Shows Manager at the British Motor Museum, said: “This family-friendly show is hugely popular and enjoyed by so many. You can admire the range of models, browse the trade area to find that perfect train project, and speak to builders about their projects to get some handy tips and advice.”

Those visiting on Saturday, October 25 can hop on the free bus service from Leamington Spa Railway Station to the British Motor Museum. Tickets are available for the show and Museum access, as well as just for the show. Advance tickets are discounted so it’s best to book online before the day of your visit.

For more information please call 01926 895300 or visit the website at https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/great-british-model-railway-show