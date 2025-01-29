British Motor Museum to host two more exciting Museum Lates

From Sketch to Street

The British Motor Museum has announced two more evening Museum Late events. From Sketch to Street takes place on 11 February and Backstage Tours takes place on 11 March.

On 11 February visitors will have the chance to see the Collections Team showcase the fascinating work they do to keep the Museum running. This exciting opportunity will enable visitors to immerse themselves in the world of car design, based around the Museum’s ground-breaking exhibition ‘From Sketch to Street’. This insightful event will include exclusive after-hours access to the Museum and 'From Sketch to Street' exhibition as well as a brand new talk: Ciao Inghilterra! How British cars got Italian style. Visitors will be able to unpick the processes and people behind the cars and see how their own ideas meet those of other enthusiasts.

On 11 March visitors will have the rare opportunity to access behind-the-scenes collections areas through guided tours and supported experiences. The Archive team will be on hand to take visitors on a specialist tour of the extensive collection of historical documents, images and films, and enable visitors to learn about how Heritage Certificates are made. Visitors will also be able to explore the Museum and chat to the Curatorial team in their extensive artefact stores.

Stephen Laing, Head of Collections & Engagement at the British Motor Museum, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting these two events. On 11 February, visitors will have the chance to gain a unique insight into the process of car design, and listen to a fascinating talk on the evolution of British automotive style and on 11 March visitors will have the rare and exclusive opportunity to explore the host of treasures within the Archive and artefact stores, from historical documents to toys of the past. Both Late events are not to be missed!”

Museum in the sunset

Tickets for ‘From Sketch to Street’ cost £20 per person and tickets for ‘Backstage Tours’ cost £25 per person. Both ticket prices include drinks and a two course meal. Discounted tickets are available for Members. As this event is outside regular Museum opening hours, Annual Passes are not valid. Limited places are available, so early booking is advised.

For more information, please visit the website www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/museum-late-exhibition and www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/museum-late-backstage-tours or call 01926 895300