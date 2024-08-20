Budget-friendly activities to help families in Coventry make the most of remaining weeks of summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families are being encouraged to explore a wide range of affordable activities in Coventry to help kids make the most of the remaining weeks of summer.

Families will be mindful of their budgets while still wanting to keep children entertained and engaged through the second half of the school summer holidays. Local attractions across the city are providing engaging, budget-friendly activities for children, families and adults throughout August.

Visit Coventry, the organisation responsible for supporting tourism in the city, has put together a list of events, places to visit and outdoor activities to enjoy.

Coventry residents can also sign up for Go CV to access exclusive offers and make visits to attractions across the city even more affordable.

The Monster at Coventry Building Society Arena

Colleen Muldoon-Taylor, from Visit Coventry, said that with ongoing cost of living challenges it is great that there is such a wide range of free, affordable and budget-friendly activities for families in Coventry.

“Whether visiting one of the city’s beautiful parks or open spaces, or taking a trip to one of our many incredible visitor attractions, there are a wide range of opportunities to help people of all ages have fun without breaking the bank,” she said.

“Budgets are getting ever tighter for families as we head into the second half of the summer holidays, and some parents may be starting to worry that they are running out of things to do with their children.

“That certainly shouldn’t be a worry here in Coventry, especially with so many free and affordable options to enjoy.

“The summer holiday is a chance to make lifelong memories and there are so many opportunities to continue doing that over the next three weeks.”

Streets of Cov will transform outdoor spaces across the city with free pop-up performances of circus, dance, music, theatre, and water-based pyrotechnics between 16 August and 21 September.

The festival, organised by Imagineer Productions and all free of charge, will be taking place on Fridays and Saturdays, with families able to catch performances in popular locations such as Broadgate, Coventry Cathedral, the Canal Basin and many more.

The world’s largest inflatable obstacle course, The Monster, has already welcomed thousands of people since it opened at Coventry Building Society Arena earlier this month. The 300-metre-long inflatable is open from Thursday to Sunday every week until 1 September – with a child’s ticket only £10.

Coventry’s museums, art galleries and historic attractions are also open for families to enjoy, including The Herbert Art Gallery & Museum, Coventry Transport Museum and Lunt Roman Fort.

The Lunt Roman Fort will be helping visitors to craft their own Vexillum, a famous flag of Roman Legions, and take part in a family-friendly battle at the fort from Tuesday, with concession tickets only £4.50.

The Herbert is completely free to enter and being home to Dippy the Dinosaur is the perfect start point for a dinosaur-themed day in the city centre – with West Orchards Shopping Centre featuring The Dino Trail too, which invites children to find the dinosaurs which have escaped in the shopping centre.

The Coventry Music Museum is also open Thursday to Sunday and children under 15 can visit for free (when accompanied by an adult) to learn about the music heritage of the city.

The summer programme of activities is continuing at St Mary’s Guildhall, with children invited to unlock the mysteries of dragons and the Tudors this summer. Tudor Tuesdays invite kids to dive into the practices of Tudor medicine and explore the culinary delights of the medieval kitchen, with sessions alternating week by week until the end of August.

Charterhouse, off London Road near Coventry city centre, is opening its doors on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 August, with guided tours, story-telling and archery sessions led by trained instructors from archery’s Great Britain team. All archery equipment will be provided for those taking part from age five upwards on Sunday, August 18, with sessions starting at 11am.

Peppa Pig will be bringing her new live show Fun Day Out to Belgrade Theatre on 28 and 29 August, giving families the chance to end the summer with a stage show to remember.

Restaurants and pubs in the city are also putting on special offers to make it more affordable to eat out with the family, with kids eating for £1 at Sky Blue Tavern on a weekday until 30 August.

Families seeking to travel outside of the city can enjoy a day in nature at Hatton Country World, with its Great Summer Adventure already in full swing.

Visit Coventry operates visitor information centres at Coventry Train Station and Pool Meadow Bus Station.

Families can drop in to find out more about what is taking place in the city, or pick up maps for free trails around the city centre – including the Coventry Young Explorers Discovery Trail.

To find out more about what’s on in Coventry this summer visit www.visitcoventry.co.uk