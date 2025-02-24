Calling all adventurers! Trail open during last week of Feb for budding explorers to get out in nature
The trail is free and makes for fun and engaging days out for families and their little ones, and gives the chance for them to get out into nature and explore parts of Draycote Water they may have never seen before.
The Winter Walk Scavenger Hunt is open until the end of February, and allows families to explore the beautiful reservoir for our nature-themed ‘treasures’. This family-friendly event is perfect for all ages and a fantastic way to keep little ones happy and engaged while enjoying the great outdoors.
Miriam Yates, Marketing & Income Officer at Severn Trent said:“We’re looking forward to welcoming families and their little ones to Draycote Water, as they explore the site and complete the scavenger hunt.
“There really isn’t anything better than getting out in nature and creating memories that will last a lifetime.”
Draycote Water has much more to offer across its 240-hectare site, including birdwatching, cycling, and watersports. The Waterside Restaurant also provides hot and cold food as well as refreshments.