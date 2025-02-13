Canine Wall of Fame launched at Coombe Abbey

Dogs can enjoy one of the best walks in the country at a Warwickshire park – and then leave a selfie in its on-site café after the installation of a new Wall of Fame.

Coombe Abbey Country Park was found to be the eighth best place to walk a dog in the UK in a study by Petsure thanks to its more than 500 acres of gardens, woodland and lakeside walks.

And now, No Ordinary Hospitality Management (NOHM) – which operates the Café in the Park, is giving dog owners the chance to mark their walk by including their four-legged friend on a new Wall of Fame in the café.

Three trails – of 1.5 miles, 2 miles and 2.5 miles – offer opportunities to explore different parts of the park, taking in wildlife and the vision of Capability Brown, who designed and landscaped the park.

Ryan Hobday with Cooper

The historic site was also named one of 130 venues to receive a Green Heritage Site Accreditation for the management of historic features as part of the Green Flag Award initiative, which is an international mark of quality for parks and green spaces spanning 17 countries.

The new Wall of Fame feature builds on the success of a photo wall at the Park Bistro, which is also operated by NOHM, at War Memorial Park in Coventry where dozens of dogs have proudly posed for pictures.

Ryan Hobday, who manages the Café in the Park – which is one of the venues within the Avenue at Coombe, said the wall will be a popular attraction.

He said: “People from Coventry, Warwickshire and much further afield love to come to Coombe to walk their dog – it’s one of the most popular places in the region for a stroll.

“So, it came as no real surprise to see the park on the top ten list for the whole of the UK.

“The Café in the Park is the perfect place for a post-walk coffee and a bite to eat and we’ve decided to bring our Wall of Fame idea from the War Memorial Park here too.

“Consenting dogs will have their photo taken on a digital camera and we’ll add the picture to the wall. It’s made a lovely talking point at the Park Bistro and we’re sure it will do exactly the same here.

“We can’t wait to see it start to take shape!”

The first pooch to feature is Cooper, a cavachon who lives in Coundon with Alex, Mark, Oscar and Ezra.

The photo – and a complementary doggy ice-cream – provided much-needed to cheer to the eight-year-old who a recently had part of his tail removed after developing a growth.

Additional dog-friendly treats are available in the Artisan Market, which is also located in the Avenue at Coombe.

For more information on walks at Coombe Abbey Park and the attractions within it, go to www.coombeabbey.com/visit/coombe-park/