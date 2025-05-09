Capture the beauty of blossom season with CEWE
As one of the official partners of the National Trust, Europe’s leading photo service, CEWE, has put together a special event for all ages to celebrate the joy of blossom.
The one-off event, taking place this Saturday 10th May between 10am – 4pm, is perfect for budding photographers and crafters alike.
Visitors will learn a host of tips and tricks for taking fantastic photos with a smartphone, have the opportunity to decorate a greetings card with blossom and even take home a special memento of the day complete with their favourite photo.
In addition, visitors will have the chance to print their favourite blossom photos instantly for free at the CEWE Photostation on site and add a photo to a special blossom tree installation in exchange for a voucher for more free prints.
Steve Manfield, Marketing Director at CEWE UK said, “Charlecote Park is a stunning location to provide inspiration for budding photographers and crafters, and we hope that this event celebrating the beauty of the blossom season will give families the chance to have fun and capture special memories together.”
The Blossom Day of Fun with CEWE event is free to attend and booking is not required, normal admission fees apply for entry to Charlecote Park.