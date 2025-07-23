"Care" Bull charges into Boldmere

Embark Learning Care Academy is thrilled to unveil its bull design as part of the Bulls in the City art trail.

The Embark bull is located outside the Birmingham Hospice shop on Boldmere Road. It has been designed by Bristol-based art director and illustrator, Tim Sutcliffe.

Tim based the design on Kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with urushi lacquer dusted with powdered gold, silver or platinum.

Tim said: “The inspiration from the design came from the line ‘a bull in a China shop’ - but I also like the idea of the contrast between the strong image of the bull and the delicate nature of the porcelain.

Embark's Tree of Life

“When I came across the idea of Kintsugi, I liked the fact that it wasn’t just about mending something broken, it was about making a virtue of the cracks, and highlighting the imperfections rather than hiding them. Embark chose the design as a metaphor for the care sector, as the business tries to ‘repair’ the industry and become the glue that holds it together.”

Alongside the bull, leaning on the design and borrowing another element from Japanese culture, Embark has put up a ‘Tree of Care’, inspired by the Japanese Wish Tree. The wooden tree is on display in the Birmingham Hospice shop window on Boldmere Road. Visitors are invited to write a heartfelt message to someone they care about and hang their message on the Tree of Care. They can also take a photo and upload it to the Bulls in the City app for a chance to win a prize.

The bull and the tree of care are accompanied by a chalk window painting in the Birmingham Hospice store from local artist, Cali Martin, which depicts a beautiful rendition of the tree as well as a definition of Kintsugi for trail goers.

Each week, for the eight-week duration of the trail, Embark will select a winner at random and reward them with a voucher for a free restaurant meal at local venues such as The Harvester and Miller & Carter.

Artist Tim Sutcliffe

The Tree of Care reflects the mission and values of Embark, an organisation that’s making a much-needed positive impact on the social care sector across Birmingham, training individuals with an approach dedicated to nurturing their unique skills and effectively preparing them for a long-term career in the sector.

Bulls in the City directly supports Birmingham Hospice, which helps local people living with a terminal diagnosis, offering expert palliative and end of life care for free. The trail will directly support the hospice by raising awareness while the trail is live and through app downloads, but it will also raise vital funds when the 40 sculptures are auctioned off after the trail.

Alex O’Neill, head of operations at Embark, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be involved in this year’s Bulls in the City trail. Giving back to the local community is a huge part of our business model, and this is a great opportunity to support a cause that’s so close to our heart.

“Being involved in such a great partnership between local businesses and local artists has been incredibly inspiring, and we can’t wait to see the event unfold throughout the summer.”

Embark’s sister company, Fairway Healthcare, is also sponsoring the event with its own bull this year, located on Moore Street.

Rebecca Richards, senior fundraising project manager at Birmingham Hospice, said: “The trail is an incredible opportunity for local businesses to support the hospice.

“Due to the national funding crisis affecting all hospices in the UK this year, it’s more important than ever we raise vital funds and awareness for our charity.

“Bulls in the City will be fantastic for our charity, but it’s also a great opportunity for local businesses to get involved in what is set to be the biggest and best art trail our city has ever seen!”