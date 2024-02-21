Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The community is warmly invited to join for a day of exploration and discovery to learn more about the exception and person-centred care and support they provide to their residents.

Date: March 16th, 2024

Time: 10am to 4pm

Gildawood Court Care Home will be holding an open day on Saturday 16th March.

Location: Gildawood Court, School Walk, Attleborough, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, CV11 4PJ.

This event offers an excellent opportunity for local community, families, and healthcare professionals to experience first-hand the warm and supportive environment cultivated at Aria Care.

Guests will have the chance to tour the home, meet the dedicated care team, learn about the range of services on offer and enjoy refreshments crafted by the in-house chefs.

Aria Care welcomes all members of the community to attend this event and discover the commitment we have to ensuring the well-being and happiness of our residents.