Castle Farm Leisure Centre to offer free senior activities for Silver Sunday

A fitness event aimed at older people is taking place at a leisure centre in Kenilworth in celebration of Silver Sunday (6 October).

Castle Farm Leisure Centre, run by Everyone Active in partnership with Warwick District Council, will be offering a wide range of fun, healthy activities for over 60s – all free of charge.

The event is being hosted in honour of Age UK’s Silver Sunday – the national day for older people – and aims to encourage over 60s to get active for their physical and mental wellbeing.

A multisport session will take place between 1pm and 3pm, comprising tennis, badminton and bowls, followed by a pickleball session at 3pm until 4pm.

Photo by Yan Krukau on Pexels

The event also coincides with the launch of Everyone Active’s campaign, Age is Just a Number. Now in its fourth year, the campaign celebrates the senior demographic by showcasing their fitness stories throughout October and proving what can be achieved later in life.

Beyond the Silver Sunday sessions, Everyone Active offers a range of specialised classes for older people in Warwick all year round. By signing up on the website, people can find out more about local senior sessions, as well as being in with a chance to win a six-month adult membership.

Alex Fuoco-Lang, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We’re proud to provide our members with a friendly and welcoming environment that motivates people of all ages to get active.

“Our upcoming event in honour of Silver Sunday will showcase the fantastic array of senior activities on offer and give over 60s the opportunity to try them out for free.

“Staying active as we age is so important for physical and mental health, and we hope our event inspires older people to discover new ways to enjoy exercise.

“This also marks the start of a month-long celebration with our Age is Just a Number campaign. We look forward to shining a spotlight on inspiring members of our community who are showing just how transformative exercise can be later in life.”

Councillor Jim Sinnott, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Leisure at Warwick District Council added: “Maintaining an active lifestyle is key to boosting health and mobility in later years, we are therefore delighted that Everyone Active is hosting this event. I would also strongly recommend a visit either online or in person to Castle Farm, St Nicholas Park or Newbold Comyn to find out what is on offer at your local facility, as there really is something for everybody no matter what your age and ability.”

The event will take place from 1pm until 4pm. Full information on sessions and timetables can be found by searching for your local centre on the Everyone Active website.