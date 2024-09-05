Celebrate 50 years of Carers Trust Heart of England

Coventry-based charity Carers Trust Heart of England are delighted to invite all past and present supporters as well as the local community to join us for a special celebration marking their 50th anniversary. For over half a century, Carers Trust Heart of England has been a source of support, guidance, and care for thousands of family carers across Coventry and Warwickshire.

This milestone event will take place on Friday, October 11th, 2024, from 7:00 PM until late at the Windmill Village Hotel. Tickets are now available for £50 per person or £450 for a table of ten, offering an excellent opportunity for supporters to come together and commemorate this significant occasion.

Guests will enjoy a delightful three-course meal, followed by a lively disco where they can dance the night away. The evening will also feature a silent auction and raffle, providing attendees with a chance to win fantastic prizes, all while supporting the invaluable work of Carers Trust Heart of England.

Carers Trust Heart of England is a part of the Carers Trust network, the UK’s largest network of local carer organisations. The charity has a rich history of providing vital support to family carers, helping them navigate the challenges of their caring roles. Formed from the merger of Coventry Carers Centre, Coventry Crossroads, and Rugby Crossroads, Carers Trust Heart of England has been a pillar of the community for 50 years.

Carers Trust Heart of England is determined to make the evening extra special and is welcoming support through sponsorship or the donation of prizes for the silent auction and raffle. Your generosity will help continue the charity’s mission of supporting family carers who devote their lives to caring for loved ones.

As part of the Carers Trust network - the largest UK-wide network of local carer organisations with 126 Network Partners, Carers Trust Heart of England boasts a distinguished history. Its origins can be traced back to an unlikely yet heartwarming story linked to beloved 1970s TV show, Crossroads.

In 1973, the show featured a storyline where the character Meg, played by Noele Gordon, had to care for her son after a car accident left him paralysed. This storyline inspired Noel Crane, a disabled man from Rugby, to reach out to the programme makers, praising their realistic portrayal of the challenges carers' face. This led to the establishment of the first Crossroads Care scheme in Rugby, with a £10,000 donation from ATV, the show's producers. What began as a small pilot project supporting 26 families has since grown into a nationwide movement that has helped tens of thousands of carers and their families.

This 50th-anniversary celebration is not just an event - it’s a tribute to the countless carers, supporters, and partners who have made the work of Carers Trust Heart of England possible. We warmly invite all those who have been part of our journey to join us for an evening of reflection, celebration, and support.

Event Details: Date: Friday, October 11th, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM - Late Location: Windmill Village Hotel Tickets: £50 per person or £450 for a table of 10 Contact: [email protected]

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to explore sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://www.carerstrusthofe.org.uk/news/celebrating-50-years-of-carers-trust-heart-of-england/ or contact [email protected]

We look forward to celebrating with you.