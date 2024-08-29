Celebrate National Cinema Day with £4 tickets at Vue Leamington Spa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Film fans can get their big screen fix at Vue for just £4 this Saturday (August 31) as part of National Cinema Day.

All films, all day are just £4 when purchased in person (with a 90p booking fee for tickets booked online) to mark the annual event designed to bring people together in celebration of the way films should be seen – on the big screen.

There’s an abundance of titles to enjoy on the day, including summer smash hits Alien: Romulus, It Ends with Us and Deadpool & Wolverine, with familiar faces for families to enjoy in Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those wanting to enjoy a classic, as part of Vue’s ongoing Back on the Big Screen collection National Cinema Day customers can revisit 80s sci-fi with The Terminator and get lost in magical worlds with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Film fans can catch the latest Alien: Romulus this Saturday for £4.

To coincide with the celebration film fans will also have a chance to try Coca Cola’s Freestyle beverage, The Fan Favourite, a delicious combo of cherry and vanilla - available for one week only at selected venues.

Shaf Hussain, General Manager of Vue Leamington Spa, said: “Nothing compares to the experience of seeing a film the way it should be seen – on the big screen. That’s why we’re encouraging as many people as possible to head down to Vue Leamington Spa this Saturday.”

To find out what’s playing at Vue Leamington Spa, visit www.myvue.com/national-cinema-day.