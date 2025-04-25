Celebrate the iconic Metro and Mini marques at the British Motor Museum

Mini & Metro show

Visitors and enthusiasts can see hundreds of these beloved British cars at the National Metro & Mini Show supported by Peter James Insurance, hosted by the British Motor Museum on Sunday 1 June. This ever popular show is regarded as a favourite in the event calendar for owners of Metros, classic Minis, and modern MINIs to celebrate these iconic small car marques.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show will also feature Concours and Show ‘n’ Shine competitions, offering visitors the opportunity to see the judges assess the cars against their Concours criteria. The competition is free to enter for vehicle exhibitor ticket holders, and entry forms are available from the website. There will be classes for Classic Mini, Metro and Modern MINI. Previous categories have included Coolest Car, Best Car Badge/Emblem, Cleanest Car and Best Colour Scheme. Visitors can also enjoy an arena where clubs will be giving talks about their cars and what makes them special. What’s more, there will be a Retro Singing Group to entertain visitors with some 1960s, 70s and 80s hits.

On the same day, the Ford Transit Van Clubwill also be hosting a celebration of 60 years of the Ford Transit at the Museum. Visitors can see adisplay of over 75 Transits from across the years including the earliest from 1965. This early Ford Transit appeared in the 1998 Avengers Film painted black, and has now been restored back to its original white colour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Caren, Show Manager at the British Motor Museum, stated, “There really is something for everyone, whether you love everyday classics, weird and wonderful designs and special editions! Popular with enthusiasts, the National Metro & Mini Show, supported by Peter James Insurance, is also a great hit with families. If you, your parents or grandparents owned a Mini or Metro, the displays are sure to bring back nostalgic memories. If you love these little cars, this event is a must!”

Metro & Mini show

Hot meals, sweet treats and refreshments are available at the Junction 12 Café, or ice creams and burgers are available outside. Tickets for the show include entry to the Museum and Collections Centre, giving visitors the chance to see over 400 cars from the collection, including the last Rover 100 produced, which is signed by 1200 people involved in the Metro production, along with the very first Mini ‘621 AOK', the very last classic Mini produced at Longbridge ‘X411 JOP' and the Monte Carlo Rally winning Minis of 1964, 1965 and 1967.

Anyone wishing to park their Metro or Mini as part of the show displays can do so online for just £12. This includes entry to the show for the driver and one passenger for the weekend. Additional tickets are available to purchase if extra passengers are required. Advance ticket prices are £17 per adult, £9 per child (5-16 years), Under 5 free, £15 per concession and £46 for a family.

Camping is also available on Saturday 31 May for those that want to make a weekend of it. Advance camping tickets cost just £26 per pitch (max. 4 people per pitch). Camping tickets can be booked with your show entry tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more information about the show, please call 01926 895300, or visit the website at: www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/national-metro-and-mini-show

To learn more about Peter James Insurance, one of the UK’s leading classic vehicle insurance brands, please visit: www.peterjamesinsurance.co.uk/