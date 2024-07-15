Celebrate the life of a loved one with The Myton Hospices’ Butterfly Effect

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is still time to celebrate the life of your loved one with a beautiful, red Myton butterfly.

There are a limited number of butterflies available – so don’t miss your chance to be part of this heartfelt installation taking flight at Coughton Court, National Trust property in Alcester.

Taking place from Friday, 26th July until Sunday, 11th August, The Butterfly Effect sees 1,000 locally crafted, red metal butterflies. Each butterfly will represent a loved one who is sadly no longer with us and Myton invite you to make a dedication of your own and give a donation in return for your very own butterfly. Don’t miss out on your chance to take home a small part of this poignant display.

Myton supporter, Nadia Savage, is remembering her beloved sister, Nasra, who was cared for by the Myton at Home team with this year’s Butterfly Effect.

“We can’t thank the Myton team enough, as they provided personal care to my sister during a time when the family were in a state of shock and disbelief, witnessing our beloved Nasra’s deteriorating health.

"They came in smiling and their smiles and kindness really meant a lot under such extreme emotional pressures the family were faced with. The team always asked how we were doing and we felt valued as family members. They were brilliant at making sure Nasra was as comfortable as possible.”

With your help, Myton are hoping to raise £75,000 from this campaign to fund the recruitment, training and salary of a registered nurse for 18 months. Join them and become part of The Butterfly Effect so they can be there for more people like Nasra and her family, when they need the most, now and in the future.

Find out more and buy your butterfly online today at www.mytonhospice.org/Butterfly.