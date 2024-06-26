Celebrate the life of your loved one with a beautiful, limited edition, red Myton butterfly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Between Friday 26th July and Sunday 11th August 2024, The Myton Hospices Butterfly Effect is celebrating the lives of loved ones in a unique and special way with a brand-new heartfelt installation.

Taking flight at Coughton Court, National Trust property in Alcester, the installation will see more than 1,000 locally crafted, red, metal butterflies. Each butterfly will represent a loved one who is sadly no longer with us and Myton invite you to make a dedication of your own and make a donation in return for a butterfly, so that you can take home a small part of this poignant display.

Myton supporter, Charlotte Hilton, is supporting The Butterfly Effect in memory of her dad Barry who died at Coventry Myton Hospice.

After a two-to-eight-week prognosis with a stage 4 inoperable mouth cancer diagnosis, Barry Buckley, was admitted to Coventry Myton Hospice. His beloved daughter, Charlotte, said:

“It was a place for him to be safe, supported and cared for in the time he had left. From the moment we arrived, I knew how special this place was going to be for us all. The wonderful nurses and doctors kept dad as comfortable as possible, along with the fantastic complementary therapy team. The care he received, the love the nurses showed and ultimately the respect they gave him was outstanding. They let dad carry out every last wish he had and advocated for us as a family in every scenario. They talked to me as a human, with kindness and compassion, and left no questions unanswered. They saw the bigger picture and it gave dad so much dignity and peace.”

Charlotte Ingram, Director of Income Generation, said:

“With your help, we are hoping to raise £75,000 from this campaign to fund the recruitment, training and salary of a registered nurse for 18 months. This year, we need to raise £11 million of the £14.3 million it costs to continue providing our services free of charge and every pound really does make a difference. Join us and become part of The Butterfly Effect so we can be there for more people like Barry and Charlotte when they need us most, now and in the future.”