Celebrating new talent: Made in Leamington’s Darcy Hill

Darcy Hill of Deloise in her studio

Made in Leamington is a celebration of all things 3D and is keen to offer support and guidance to new designer makers offering them a free space at the craft fair in the infancy of their business.

Leamington boasts a wealth of young upcoming talent that can often go unnoticed.

Ceramicist, Darcy Hill is the face behind the homeware brand Deloise and her work has drawn attention not only for its functionality but also for its clean aesthetics and considered user-focused design—bridging the gap between art and ergonomics.

Her journey began as a talented 3D Design student at Leamington College (WCG) taught by Michelle Wood and David Hardcastle. She progressed onto Nottingham Trent University to study BA (Hons) Furniture and Product Design where she continued to grow as a designer developing her creative and technical skills.

White spiral mug and coffee dripper - Deloise

Darcy discovered ceramics during a placement year spent in a ceramics studio, where she learnt everything about ceramics and production, from slab work to slip casting and the beginnings of throwing.

After exploring the world of ceramics Darcy decided to combine her new skillset with furniture design resulting in the birth of“The Potters Chair, a chair for makers designed by a maker”

The principal purpose of the chair is to work alongside a potter’s wheel, the seat and frame are not connected which enables the seat to be positioned on different tilts, this allows the potter to sit in a better position when throwing. Designed for utilitarian use, every element is carefully considered and serves its motive.

Darcy was part of the Made in Leamington graduate scheme last year and will be joining us again this year, selling her beautifully handmade homewares that have been lovingly thrown whilst sitting on her beautifully crafted potters chair.

Adjustable Potters Chair designed and made by Darcy Hill

Darcy commented…“If you are creating a piece of art, you shouldn’t be sat on a chair that belongs in an office”

Made in Leamington, Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th October 2025, 11am - 5pm in the Assembly Room at The Royal Pump Rooms, Leamington Spa, CV32 4AA.