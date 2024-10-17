Celebrations with Menace on the Stratford Stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Second Thoughts Drama Group deliver a finely pitched performance of Harold Pinter’s The Birthday Party.

Harold Pinter’s classic 1958 play, The Birthday Party, comes to The Bear Pit Theatre, Stratford upon Avon, ably performed by Second Thoughts Drama Group. Pinter has, for many years, been an institution in himself, and the term ‘Pinteresque,’ is widely understood even by those who may never have seen a play by him. It stands for a mood of menace, uncertainty, of things falling apart beneath the veneer of middle-class civilisation. It is dark, edgy, and often very funny.

So it is in this production, which has the sadly too short a run of just five shows until 19 October. Ian McLean’s direction takes a straight line with the play, going for a realistic depiction of a slightly down at heel seaside boarding house with aspirations to gentility: “We’re on the list, says Meg (Margot McLeary) to her husband Petey (David Hope), a deckchair attendant, in a desperate appeal to status that characterises the society in which these characters live. We never know what list.

One aspect of Pinter’s genius is his ability to tell us much without actually telling us very much at all. The main conflict of the play revolves around two sinister figures, Goldberg (Noel Dollimore) and McCann (Michael Thompsett), who turn up for no apparent reason looking for lodgings. It soon transpires that what they’re looking for is Stanley (Barry Purchase-Rathbone), Meg and Peatey’s long-term lodger, himself a mysterious figure with no apparent background who may or may not be having a slightly smutty affair with Meg under Petey’s nose. Meg wants to celebrate Stanley’s birthday, but is it his birthday? And what do Goldberg and McCann actually want? Whatever it is it involves the systematic destruction of Stanley’s fragile psyche. Was he a member, as they briefly suggest, of some unspecified organisation, possibly military? Or is that just another red herring in a shoal of red herrings.

Michael Thompsett as McCann, Barry Purchase-Rathbone as Stanley, and Noel Dollimore as Goldberg

Without astute direction and playing the play would be mere nonsense. But with the right pitch it is very entertaining and not a little scary. Fortunately, Second Thoughts deliver the right pitch pretty consistently. In a strong cast there are some outstanding performances. For me, Margot McLeary is one of Stratford’s best actresses and she delivers a terrific performance, funny, gauche, tragic, all at once. She is well matched by David Hope’s Petey, who seems to both know and not know what is going on. Noel Dollimore’s Goldberg is particularly sinister, as he should be. A big man, he gives the impression he could do you considerable harm if he chose. But he prefers to play with his victims and leave the actual dirty work to his side-kick McCann. Michael Thompsett is new to the company and shows promise. Is he the menial subordinate to Goldberg, as he sometimes seems, or is he something more in himself? Seemingly mild mannered and uncertain at times, we sense he could pull a knife on you if he chose. Barry Purchase-Rathbone plays Stanley as a frightened rabbit, as well he might be as his adversaries take him to pieces during the eponymous party. Rachel Alcock as Lulu, the flirty fun-loving neighbour who comes off the worse from both Stanley’s and Goldberg’s unhealthy attentions, shows fire especially when confronting Goldberg the morning after.

The Birthday Party is an attractive play for many amateur companies as it is a small cast, single set drama with some strong character roles. But it requires a production that is both muscular and delicate at the same time and is not easy to bring off. To their credit, Second Thoughts deliver the goods.