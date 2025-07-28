Channel 4's Virgin Island is looking for local people to take part
The groundbreaking, heartwarming and authentic series follows a group of people who lack any experience with intimacy as they travel to a luxury island retreat to embark on a unique hands-on course. The aim is to help them overcome the fears that are holding them back.
Series one participant, Dave, said of his experience: “I had an amazing time on the Island, and I’m truly thankful for the time I spent there. Anyone who has watched the show will have seen how much my confidence grew over the course of the series, and I can’t speak highly enough of the experts and production team for making us feel so safe and secure. I would wholly encourage anyone with enough courage and resilience to apply, it’s completely changed my life.”
More information, terms and conditions and the application form can be found at www.virginisland.co.uk