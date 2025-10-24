Charity art auction hosted by Warwick Schools Foundation
A group of Warwick Schools Foundation students are hosting a Charity Art Auction to raise funds for Kissing it Better, a charity dedicated to ending the isolation of old age by connecting generations and providing company through music and art.
For over 15 years, the Foundation has proudly supported Kissing it Better — from volunteering at Warwick Hospital to collaborative art projects that have transformed wards and care spaces.
The evening will feature:
- An exhibition (6:00–6:30pm) showcasing over 20 professional artists — including John Scott Martin, Jan Gay, Susan Watt, Richard Veys and Anna Clarke — alongside exceptional works by students and staff.
- A live auction (from 6:30pm) led by a professional auctioneer to then sell the exhibited works
- Live music, food, and refreshments available throughout the evening.
This formal event is open to everyone — whether you’re bidding, admiring the art, or simply enjoying the atmosphere. All proceeds go directly to Kissing it Better.
Find out more, book tickets and view the catalogue: https://thc102.wixsite.com/warwick-schools-foun