Charity Art Exhibition in Royal Priors, Leamington Spa

Join us for a display of creativity at the Painting for Pleasure art exhibition, hosted at Coffee Break in the Royal Priors on the 27th and 28th of June. This special event showcases the artistic talents of members from the Painting for Pleasure charity, a group in Leamington Spa that provides a creative outlet for disabled individuals, those living with or recovering from illness, and carers.

Dates: Thursday 27th and Friday 28th JuneLocation: Coffee Break, 12 Royal Priors, Upper Mall, Leamington Spa, CV32 4XT

The exhibition will feature an array of artworks, including drawings, paintings, and beautiful silk paintings. These pieces are not only a testament to the artistic skills of the group members but also reflect their personal journeys and the therapeutic benefits of creative expression. Many of the works are inspired by a recent visit to the Makers through the Ages exhibition at Compton Verney.

Art Exhibition

Painting for Pleasure is more than just an art group; it is a supportive community that combats isolation and fosters well-being through art. This exhibition is a celebration of their collective efforts and the joy that comes from creating and sharing art.

We invite you to come and experience this inspiring collection, support the artists, and learn more about the valuable work of Painting for Pleasure. Your presence and encouragement mean a lot to the artists and contribute to the vibrant community spirit of Leamington Spa.

Funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.