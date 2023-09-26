Register
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Charity opens its doors to people affected by Parkinson’s for Birmingham community event

Parkinson’s UK is inviting those affected by Parkinson’s to take part in a free afternoon of activities from creative arts to physical activity workshops.
By Sophie SylvesterContributor
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:47 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 13:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A first of its kind in Birmingham, the event will be held on Saturday, 14 October, at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole directly after the charity’s Annual General Meeting.

Attendees on the day will be offered access to information on the latest research into Parkinson’s and support around the condition for those who want it. There will also be an opportunity to sign up for charity membership and local support groups.

In the afternoon, participants can also watch a live recording of the popular podcast, the Movers and Shakers, about life with Parkinson’s.

Most Popular
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Paul Jackson Clark, Director of Fundraising and Experience, Parkinson’s UK, said,

“We would like to encourage everyone from the Birmingham Parkinson’s community to get involved and learn more about Parkinson’s UK and how we can support you to live better with the condition.

“The afternoon follows immediately after our Annual General Meeting, and is a unique opportunity to celebrate our community and help each other through shared experiences.”

Spaces are limited. If you are interested in attending, please email your name to [email protected] before Friday 29 September, at 9 am.

To find out more about Parkinson’s UK visit parkinsons.org.uk.

Related topics:Parkinson's UKBirmingham