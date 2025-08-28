Charity quiz and auction raising funds for Arts Uplift CIC

Arts Uplift is hosting a fun Quiz Night followed by an exciting Charity Auction to fundraise to uplift more people through the arts!

The Quiz is on Wednesday 10th of September from 7pm to 9:30pm, held at The One Elm pub, 1 Guild Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon CV37 6QZ . Teams consisting of 4-6 members will cost £40-60 plus booking fee. Bring your friends and join us for a fun night of quizzing, drinks and good company and know you are giving back to your local community!

After the quiz, we’re also hosting a Charity Auction and prizes include a solo portrait session with photographer Lorentz Gullachsen, tickets to car race day at Shelsey Walsh and more!

Arts Uplift brings communities together through the power of the arts — using everything from storytelling and dance to music and theatre to boost physical and mental well-being. Our projects support vulnerable and isolated adults across Coventry, Warwickshire and beyond. The proceeds from the Quiz Night and the Charity Auction will go towards keeping our courses and activities low-cost or free. Your support will help us reach even more people whose lives need an uplift!

A group of people having fun at the quiz

Jenny Davis Executive Director of Arts Uplift says “ we are excited to be running our first quiz and auction to raise vital funds for Arts Uplift’s programmes and performances. The quiz and auction should be a lot of fun and brings friends or work colleagues together We also have some great things in the auction thanks to local businesses supporting us.”

If you don’t have a full team, it’s no problem! Get in touch with [email protected] we’ll do our best to match you up with others. Only 3 group places left!

Booking

Booking is essential as places are limited. To book follow this link:

www.linktr.ee/artsuplift More information 01926 504 212 [email protected]