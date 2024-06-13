Charity Tea Party this August in Rugby raising money for Breast Cancer Now

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hi everyone. My name is June. I am running a charity event in August in Rugby for Breast Cancer Now. I am passionate about helping others with cancer which has been shaped by my own experience with cancer. I am supporting Breast Cancer Now, the UK’s leading breast cancer research charity which funds vital research for breast cancer. It would be awesome if you can join us and show your support.

Join our Tea Party Breast Cancer Charity Event on Saturday 10th August at St Peter's and St John's Church, Rugby at 12:30pm to 2::00pm.

There will be music and singing and sensory play activities and parachute play for younger children .

Adults and older children can join in fun activities with lucky dip, guess how many sweets, and bean bag toss. There will also be books and DVD's for sale.

Tea, cake, bakes, juice and snacks will be available to purchase.

If the weather is nice, some activities will be set up outside.

Pre-booking is required as spaces are limited!

Please book via this link bookthatin.com/Book/junes-chatterbox-tunes

Or message or email June: [email protected]

This is a charity event raising money for breast cancer now. All proceeds will be donated to Breast Cancer Now.

Breast Cancer Now's work is focused on four key areas – risk and prevention, early detection and diagnosis, treatment and secondary breast cancer.

So many of us have been affected by breast cancer one way or another. It may be from our own personal experience, a friend or relative or in some other way.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer worldwide.

Charities are working tirelessly to support the research needed to find a cure, fund treatment and support families.

Your contribution however big or small can make a big difference !

Giving is not just about making a donation; it's about 'making a 'difference.'

Every year around 11,500 women and 85 men die from breast cancer in the UK – that's nearly 1,000 deaths each month, 31 each day or one every 45 minutes.

Breast cancer is the fourth most common cause of cancer death in the UK.

Breast cancer is a leading cause of death in women under 50 in the UK.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women the UK with one woman diagnosed every 10 minutes.

Around 55,000 women and 370 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the UK.

In England, every year around 46,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer.

In Scotland, every year around 4,700 people are diagnosed with breast cancer.

In Wales, every year around 2,800 people are diagnosed with breast cancer.

In Northern Ireland, every year around 1,500 people are diagnosed with breast cancer.

A further 7,000 people are diagnosed with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ), an early form of breast cancer, in the UK every year.

One in seven women in the UK will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month nearly 5,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer.