Cheers to a weekend championing local

Serving up the very best in local food, drink and live music, the Hilltop Farm Beer & Cider Festival is back with a bang later this month. It’s happening on Friday 17th and Saturday 18th May on the family-run farm in Hunningham, just outside Leamington Spa.

The aim is to celebrate all things local – from the best beers and ciders to the best in local food produce, all washed down with some top notch local live music acts. Chasing Deer will be opening the festival on the Friday night, playing from 8pm. On the Saturday, the line-up includes Leighton Tongue, Charlie Tarry and Thom Kirkpatrick, who will be playing throughout the afternoon and into the evening, followed by a DJ set. The beer tent will be flowing with a big selection of beers and ciders from local producers across Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and the Cotswolds, with plenty of wines, fizz and gins available too, alongside alcohol free options. Hilltop will be serving up its legendary hog roast, alongside burgers, woodfired pizzas, crepes and ice cream.

Face painting, a glitter bar, farm games and festival fun will keep youngsters entertained, and everyone can enjoy Hilltop’s playground, café and farm shop throughout the weekend. The festival is also dog-friendly. “We’re so looking forward a brilliant weekend championing the very best in all things local, which is everything we are about,” Hilltop Farm’s Lotte Carter said.

“We’ll have a huge selection of beers and ciders on tap, as well as top quality food, top-class live music and a really relaxed family-friendly atmosphere for everyone to pitch-up and enjoy. We very much hope the sun will put in an appearance too!”

