Children become 'star of the show' in hilarious new theatre production

Prepare for pandemonium and tidal waves of laughter in a hilariously unique, all ages theatrical experience - where spectators become part of the show! Having delighted audiences across the UK throughout Spring and Summer 2025, an immersive 'choose your own adventure' theatre show will be stopping off at Warwick Arts Centre in Coventry on Sunday 12th October.

The Story Forge: Make Your Own Myth is an interactive, all-ages family event - where two very silly history professors and a live musician lead audiences through a trio of tales: the origin of the place they live; the creation myth of a donated item; and a hero's journey - where audience members have the chance to prove themselves a legend!

"The most enjoyable hour this critic has spent at the theatre in years... If Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton did children’s theatre, it would look just like this. Outstanding. You’d be mad to Myth it!"

★★★★★ The Reviews Hub

Forget dusty history books – these academics unleash cardboard chaos and the boundless brilliance of your imagination! So, will your adventure unfold on the sun-drenched sands of Ancient Egypt, amidst the icy fjords of Viking legend, or in the inky depths of Neptune’s ocean? The choice is yours! Shape the narrative, suggest the world, and even take centre stage as the hero of your very own myth (optional, shy souls still welcome!).

Brought to the stage by the award-winning champions of children's theatre, Rubbish Shakespeare Company present a hilarious hour of high-octane adventure tales. Expect side-splitting clowning, toe-tapping live music and a mountain of magnificent tridents, swords and shields made out of cardboard.

The Rubbish Shakespeare Company production team are adept at transposing classic stories for a young audience - their last tour of Romeo and Juliet sold out most venues across the UK, including a full Edinburgh Fringe run at The Pleasance as well as making its West End debut at Leicester Square Theatre. The Story Forge tour has also taken the UK by storm, with shows all over England and Wales, as well as trips to both the Scottish Highlands and an overseas debut for the show in Belfast.

Sunday 12th October, 11:30am & 2:00pm

Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry