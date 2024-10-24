Children make Guys for Warwick Bonfire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick school children made guys for next weeks Bonfire

Warwick Mayor, Cllr Dave Skinner visited Newburgh & Westgate Primary Schools to see Guys made by the children.

The Mayor and event Chair Neil Chisholm were greeted by excited children with their guys to inspect and have pride of place Saturday at Warwick Town Bonfire being held on Saturday Nov 2nd at the racecourse.

Come early and enjoy hot food and drinks, bars are open, as well as the traditional open air food stalls. The racecourse is also offering a ticket in the Kingmaker Bar with a great view of the show. Warwick Lions club are selling hot mulled wine, Kimberley Sweets will be back, and local Samba band Sambassadors of Sound will entertain everyone, with the grandstands and bars providing protection if it gets damp.

Children at Newburgh school show their guy to the Mayor and Lion Neil Chisholm

This year the show is set to music by award winning Fantastic Fireworks. Gates open at 5 pm and there will be a short children’s show at 6 before the bonfire is lit at 6.30pm followed by the main show.

Tickets can be purchased on-line from www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick or www.warwicktownbonfire.org.uk

Advance tickets - Adults & children 15 and over - £9; children under 15 £2; and infants 3 and under free.

Organisers Warwick Lions, the Rotary Club of Warwick, are delighted by the support from Warwick Racecourse which is handling all the ticketing and are hoping for record crowds again this year. Warwick District Council has examined the plans and registered our event, so don’t buy your own, come and enjoy our firework display.

Local sponsorship has been provided by Taylor Wimpey Homes, Geberit, Wenman Healthcare, Godfrey Payton, Delta Marriott hotels, Warwick Startins Kia, and the pallets for the Bonfire are supplied by Uniparts Logistics. All proceeds go to local charities.