Chloe Josephine announces date for Leamington Spa show in UK 2025 tour
Chloe Josephine is a vibrant performer and songwriter from Portsmouth. Her soulful vocals, expressive tone and extensive range gives her the astounding ability to combine the energy of Janis Joplin, theatrics of Kate Bush and vocal acrobatics of Ariana Grande.
Achieving high praise in the award-winning band Brave Rival with two successful albums, national radio play and extensively touring, all whilst navigating new motherhood, her stamina has been undeniable. Chloe released her debut solo album ‘Colours’ in 2023 with a sell-out launch show.
Her latest release, May 2025 is her soulful ‘Rebloom’ EP. With her versatility and likability, it is no wonder she was a finalist for Best Vocalist in the UK Blues Awards two years running. With every song, she aims to create a deep connection with her audience, resulting in a personal and immersive experience.
Her hometown headline dates on Saturday 18th May 2025 at Square Tower, Portsmouth, UK have now officially sold out.
However, Chloe Josephine is very pleased to announce a new intimate headline date on Saturday 4th October 2025 at Temperance, Leamington Spa following her sold-out dates earlier in the year at the same venue.
Speaking about the Leamington Spa date, Chloe Josephine explains: “I am excited to create music that aligns with me and who I want to be. Temperance is one of my favourite venues. Intimate, quirky and such an incredible space supporting the arts.
Musicians List:
Chloe Josephine - vocals
Jon Parkins - guitar
Jonny Moody – guitar
Saturday 4th October 2025, 7pm - 10pm, Temperance, Leamington Spa
Chloe headlines one of her all-time favourite venues again, performing her latest songs, full of soul and style and poured right from the heart. Opening up the night is the talented Jonny Moody bringing his unique style forward. Fusing blues, soul and funk, Jonny really is a treat to see live.