Chloe Josephine announces date for Leamington Spa show in UK 2025 tour

Performer, songwriter and vibrant performer Chloe Josephine

Vibrant performer, songwriter and soulful vocalist Chloe Josephine has announced new dates for her 2025 UK tour following the release of her new ‘Rebloom’ EP and her two sold-out hometown headline Portsmouth shows.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe Josephine is a vibrant performer and songwriter from Portsmouth. Her soulful vocals, expressive tone and extensive range gives her the astounding ability to combine the energy of Janis Joplin, theatrics of Kate Bush and vocal acrobatics of Ariana Grande.

Achieving high praise in the award-winning band Brave Rival with two successful albums, national radio play and extensively touring, all whilst navigating new motherhood, her stamina has been undeniable. Chloe released her debut solo album ‘Colours’ in 2023 with a sell-out launch show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her latest release, May 2025 is her soulful ‘Rebloom’ EP. With her versatility and likability, it is no wonder she was a finalist for Best Vocalist in the UK Blues Awards two years running. With every song, she aims to create a deep connection with her audience, resulting in a personal and immersive experience.

Her hometown headline dates on Saturday 18th May 2025 at Square Tower, Portsmouth, UK have now officially sold out.

However, Chloe Josephine is very pleased to announce a new intimate headline date on Saturday 4th October 2025 at Temperance, Leamington Spa following her sold-out dates earlier in the year at the same venue.

Speaking about the Leamington Spa date, Chloe Josephine explains: “I am excited to create music that aligns with me and who I want to be. Temperance is one of my favourite venues. Intimate, quirky and such an incredible space supporting the arts.

Musicians List:

Chloe Josephine - vocals

Jon Parkins - guitar

Jonny Moody – guitar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 4th October 2025, 7pm - 10pm, Temperance, Leamington Spa

Chloe headlines one of her all-time favourite venues again, performing her latest songs, full of soul and style and poured right from the heart. Opening up the night is the talented Jonny Moody bringing his unique style forward. Fusing blues, soul and funk, Jonny really is a treat to see live.