Choirs take centre stage at Hatton Shopping Village in the run up to Christmas

Hatton Garden Centre & Shopping village in Warwickshire is to play host to several Choirs in the run up to Christmas to get visitors into the festive spirit and raise money for worthwhile charities!

At the same time visitors can enjoy the Hatton Christmas Shopping experience. The village features a wonderful selection of unique traders and services, enabling visitors to find perfect gifts in this charming, festive shopping destination.

Rock Choir, who have previously performed on Britain’s Got Talent, The One Show and at Highgrove House for King Charles III’s 75th birthday, will be performing on 8 & 15 December from 2pm.

Rock Choir is a sensational musical movement that has taken the UK by storm since its inception in 2005 by the brilliant Caroline Redman Lusher. As the pioneering contemporary choir, Rock Choir boasts an incredible membership of over 33,000 passionate singers across approximately 400 vibrant communities. They will be performing a mix of Christmas classics and pop songs at Hatton.

Born2Sing, a multi award winning performing Arts School from Solihull will perform on 1 December. Born2Sing offers classes for all including those with additional needs. They have been established for over 15 years; however, their academy is only 3 years old and provides lessons for children aged 3 through to adults.

Their choir, which is made up of singers from their youth academy and adult well-being choir, will be singing a variety of Christmas songs from ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’ to ‘Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree’.

Warwickshire Youth Choir will perform on December 7 from 10am - 1pm. The registered charity provides music education throughout Warwickshire and the surrounding areas for children and young people aged 4 - 24.

This is done through County Choirs, schools programme and their outreach programme of after-school choirs, community events and workshops. The performance at Hatton will feature traditional Christmas songs, but mostly secular songs with a connection to winter, stars and light. Any money raised at the event will go to support their outreach and bursary provision providing opportunities for children who would not usually have access to high quality music education.

Apollo will be performing on 21 December from 10am - 1pm. The mental health charity uses music and performing arts to support mental health and wellbeing. They provide participatory and performance-based projects for the community and bespoke training for young professionals in community music work and 'Music for Health'.

The musicians and singers who will perform at Hatton come from their Health in Harmony project and Apollo Academy Youth Orchestra with a difference project. All these performers have given up their time to fundraise because they believe in the power of music to do good. The money they raise will go to support their hospital work and community projects.

Johnnie Arkwright, owner at Hatton Shopping Village and Hatton Country World, said “We’re delighted to welcome a host of wonderful choirs to Hatton in the run up to Christmas. We hope their performances will bring some Christmas cheer and raise money for some very worthwhile and deserved charities. We do hope our visitors will even join in and sing along themselves!”

Hatton Shopping Village has FREE entry with masses of parking which is just £2 for the whole day and free for up to 1 hour.