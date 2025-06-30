Choral revolution planned for Leamington Spa

Harvey Brough's Vox Populi community choir is limbering up for it's 2nd outing "Everything Must Change - Songs of Revolution and Redemption" on Saturday 12th July at 7pm in Holy Trinity Church, Beauchamp Ave.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Continuing his trademark approach, Brough has curated a non-traditional repertoire of songs and has personally arranged them for choir. As the packed audience for Vox's debut concert paying tribute to The Kinks found, the result is as beautiful as it is unexpected.

Everything Must Change - Songs of Revolution and Redemption is an anthology of songs reflecting the struggles for social justice that have been a theme for so many in recent decades and which still challenge us today. The songs sometimes light-hearted and fun, sometimes moving, sometimes impassioned and sometimes defiant focus on the struggles of generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brough, perhaps best known for being Harvey in the 1980’s jazz vocal harmony group, Harvey and the Wallbangers, comments “this selection of songs has challenged the choir both musically and emotionally. The lyrics of songs like Strange Fruit are profoundly disturbing and yet, to perform them feels both important and relevant.”

Vox Populi in rehearsal at Holy Trinity Church, Leamington Spa

There is light as well as shade, with composers including Nina Simone, Johnny Cash and Randy Newman showcased in the programme. While Randy Newman is renowned for his film music with songs like You Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story (included in the line-up) his other compositions are lesser-known but deliver a social message, sometimes laced in irony, that fit perfectly with the programme’s theme.

Delivered by the 40-strong choir, featuring soloists including Emily Dankworth and Kate Brook, and accompanied by musicians from The Orchestra of the Swan, this promises to be an unforgettable and affecting experience.

Tickets are on sale from £15 from Eventbrite.