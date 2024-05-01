Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every Christian aid Week people across Britain and Ireland raise funds, act and pray for their global neighbours in a celebration of hope for a fairer world.

This year the focus is on the work of Christian Aid in Burundi, one of the most densely populated and poorest countries in Africa. Heavily reliant on agriculture, it's also one of the least prepared to combat the effects of climate change, including droughts, floods and landslides.

The global cost of living crisis has intensified the challenges: more than 70 per cent of the population live in poverty and more than half of the children are chronically malnourished.

Please support us in the fight against poverty by supporting our Coffee Morning/Bring and Buy on Monday, 20th May between 10am and 12noon at St Paul's Church by the Racecourse, Warwick.