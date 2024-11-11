Christmas comes early with Santa and The Myton Hospices
Santa and his elves will be riding their sleigh through local streets and stopping off at popular shopping destinations to meet you and your family.
From 1st to 22nd of December, grab the opportunity to meet Santa and help Myton raise vital funds to ensure they can continue to provide care for patients and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire who are living with life-limiting illnesses.
Santa’s sleigh will be dashing through the streets of Warwick in the first half of December, spreading festive cheer to residents, making for an unforgettable Christmas experience! Check below to find out if he will come past your house this season:
Monday 2nd December – Warwick Gates 6pm onwards
Wednesday 4th December – Myton Road & surrounding roads 6pm onwards
Tuesday 10th December – Chase Meadow – there will be a Meet Santa from 5.45-6.30pm in the car park outside Tesco Express before the route will begin at 6.30pm
Thursday 12th December – The Woodloes – there will be a Meet Santa from 5.30-6pm in the car park by the Co-op/Woodloes Tavern before the route will begin at 6pm
If Santa’s not stopping by your house on these routes – don’t worry! He will be stationed at several Coventry and Warwickshire superstores, ready to meet children (and adults!) of all ages. See below for your preferred location and date:
Sunday 1st December - 10am-3pm – Morrisons, Leamington Spa
Saturday 7th December - 10am-4pm – Warwick Square, Warwick
Saturday 14th December - 10am-3pm – Tesco, Crosspoint, Coventry
Sunday 15th December - 10am-3pm – Tesco, Clifford Bridge Rd, Coventry
Friday 20th December - 10am-3pm – Tesco, Warwick
Saturday 21st December - 10am-3pm – Sainsburys, Saltisford, Warwick
Sunday 22nd December - 10am-4pm – Tesco, Atherstone
Come along and join in with the Christmas spirit! The helpful elves will be ready to collect any donations you can give to support your local hospice. By supporting Myton this Christmas, you are helping them ensure more people can access a Hospice Bed at Myton and reduce the number of people on the waiting list for this essential service. Thank you!
Visit www.mytonhospice.org/sleigh to find out where you can see Santa and support a much-loved local cause this December!