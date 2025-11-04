Christmas entertainment in Warwickshire Eliza Carthy & Jon Boden "The Wassail"

By JIll Lerner
Contributor
Published 4th Nov 2025, 10:35 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 10:52 GMT
The Wassail, Eliza Carthy & Jon Boden
1st/2nd December, Warwick Arts Centre, University Of Warwick, Coventry, CV4 7FD. Doors: 19:45. Tickets: £28.00. Box Office: 024 7649 6000 Email: [email protected]

Before there was carolling, there was wassailing, where seasonal songs were exchanged for money, food and ale. In the countryside trees were blessed, while in the towns wassaillers went house to house with their songs and calls for Christmas treats. Coming from the Anglo Saxon waes hael, ‘wassail’ is a toast wishing good health with a ‘be well’.

In November/December 2025 Eliza Carthy and Jon Boden combine their considerable talents and reputations within the UK folk scene, touring as a duo once again, for a nationwide wassail across key venues. Presenting seasonal, traditional material on a stage decorated for the occasion, they will take audiences back to some of the oldest songs in the English canon, telling Christmas tales, spreading good cheer and lighting up the darkest days of the year, ahead of Christmas Day itself.

