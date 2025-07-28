Christmas Light Trail returns to Warwick Castle for the most magical year yet

Ice Skating at Warwick Castle

Warwick Castle’s much-loved Festive Light Trail is set to return this winter - brighter, bolder, and more enchanting than ever. Just a short drive from Birmingham, the historic castle grounds will once again be transformed into a spectacular display of lights, running from Saturday 22nd November to Sunday 4th January.

Building on the phenomenal success of last year’s event, the 2025 Festive Light Trail promises a truly unforgettable after-dark experience. In partnership with T3 Creative Agency, this year’s trail will feature 41 enchanting installations, 15 brand-new experiences and 4 new showpieces, and over half a million twinkling lights. Tickets start from just £17.00 per person, with the trail offering an evening of festive wonder.

Regarded as one of the UK’s top Christmas events, this year’s trail is set to be the most interactive and immersive yet. Kicking off with a breathtaking new Cathedral-style light tunnel, guests will start their journey under the dazzling entrance before immersing themselves in a series of magical new experiences.

Highlights include a glowing jousting arena that brings medieval drama to life, enchanted illuminated woodland paths, and hands-on interactive displays for the whole family. Enhanced for 2025, mesmerising projections will once again bring the historic castle walls to life. Already a hotspot for festive photo moments, the experience will feature even more Instagram-worthy scenes to capture the magic.

David Harding, Director of T3 Creative Agency, comments: "What began during the pandemic as a way to bring people together in a moment of uncertainty has grown into a cherished tradition. Over the past five years, we’ve seen just how much joy and wonder the light trail brings to families, friends, and visitors of all ages. This year, we’ve taken things even further, with the addition of some truly spectacular new installations designed to surprise and delight at every turn. We’re thrilled to invite both new and returning guests to experience what promises to be our most magical and memorable festive season yet.”

Accessibility remains a key priority. The trail features a fully accessible route, and on Monday, 8th December, Warwick Castle will host a dedicated sensory-friendly evening. Tailored for guests with additional needs, including those with autism, the evening will include static or gently transitioning lights, reduced sound levels, and no roaming characters - creating a calm, welcoming atmosphere for all.

As part of the wider Christmas at the Castle celebrations, visitors can enjoy a host of festive activities for the whole family, from a magnificent open-air ice rink to enchanting storytelling sessions with Father Christmas and Mrs. Claus. And no festive day out would be complete without delicious seasonal treats - head to the Food & Drink Village for toasted marshmallows, mulled wine, and more. For those looking to extend the magic, Santa Sleepovers include an overnight stay, special gifts from Santa’s elves, and a cosy Storytime with Santa himself.

Experience the magic of Christmas like never before at Warwick Castle this festive season. To find out more and book your tickets for the Light Trail, head to: www.warwick-castle.com/explore-1/events/christmas-at-the-castle/light-trail/or follow @WarwickCastle and @LightTrailWarwick social media for updates.