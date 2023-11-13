Christmas with the Phil
Join us for carols old and new on Saturday 16 December.
The Coventry Philharmonic Choir will be joined by the Ravensdale School Choir to perform a concert of Christmas carols. The choirs will be accompanied on the organ by Colin Druce and conducted by David Wynne.
The concert takes place at 7pm Saturday 16 December 2023 at King Henry VIII School Hall, Warwick Road, Coventry, CV3 6AQ.
Tickets are £12 available at the door or online at covphilsoc.org.uk/concert.