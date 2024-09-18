Chuffing great trip on historic steam train
The 77-year-old Battle of Britain Class engine – named after Battle of Britain hero Douglas Bader’s RAF base – is teaming up with the luxurious Northern Belle train.
And passengers will dine on a slap-up six-course banquet as they relax in the swish 1930s Pullman-style carriages during the journey through the Yorkshire Dales.
A spokesman said: “This will be our last steam journey of the year from the Midlands and the demand for tickets has been phenomenal.
“We still have a few left, but if you miss this train, there won’t be another steam special from the area until next April.”
The Northern Belle will depart from Coventry at 7.15am on Saturday, October 19, before picking up more passengers at Birmingham International (7.30), Wolverhampton (8.05), Crewe (9.00) and Warrington Bank Quay (9.45).
Passengers will board over a red carpet laid on the station platform before being handed their first glass of champagne and then tucking into a three-course brunch.
Tangmere, which used to haul crack expresses like The Golden Arrow from London, will join the train at Carnforth in Lancashire and there will be some free time in Carlisle.
When the Northern Belle’s trip over the Settle-Carlisle line featured on Channel 5’s The World’s Most Scenic Railways Journeys programme narrator Bill Nighy described it as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel”.
The train was once part of the iconic Orient Express group and one of the individually-decorated carriages used to form part of the late Queen’s Royal Train.
The Northern Belle will be back in Coventry and Birmingham on December for a special Christmas Lunch trip. But instead of steam, this will be hauled by a vintage diesel locomotive.
For more details and to book, see www.northernbelle.co.uk.
