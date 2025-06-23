Classic Ibiza reveals its largest ever set for sold-out Ragley Hall show

With Classic Ibiza’s sold-out return to Ragley Hall on Saturday 5 July less than two weeks away, the concert organisers have revealed the incredible tracks being performed by Stephen Hussey’s Urban Soul Orchestra at the show. Known for collaborating with the likes of Groove Armada and Robert Miles, USO will be performing over 50 house classics, in a set packed full of firm Classic Ibiza favourites. They’ll also be joined by some very special guests to celebrate the concert’s 10th birthday.

Gates open at 5.30pm, followed by a DJ set by former Pacha Ibiza resident, DJ Jose Luis. Towards the end of his set, London Community Gospel Choir make their first appearance as Classic Ibiza special guests. Together, they’ll be performing a live mash-up of uplifting house, giving concertgoers a tantalising glimpse of what’s to come.

At 8pm, the party gets into full swing as USO and DJ Goldierocks take centre stage for the Ghost Ship Sundowner Set. Joined by LCGC, they’ll create a soulful wall of sound on eight classic house tracks*. The full track list in the first half is:

Right Here, Right Now (Fatboy Slim), Easy (Groove Armada), Show Me Love (Robin S), Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless) (Crystal Waters)*, You Got The Love (The Source & Candon Staton)*, (I Wanna Give You) Devotion (Nomad)*, Lola’s Theme (The Shapeshifters)*, Pjanoo (Eric Prydz), King Of My Castle (Wamdue Project), Push The Feeling On (Nightcrawlers), What Is Love (Haddaway), One More Time (Daft Punk), Hey Boy, Hey Girl (The Chemical Brothers), Touch Me (Rui Da Silva), The Rhythm Of The Night (Corona), Dreamer (Livin’ Joy), Another Chance (Roger Sanchez), You Don’t Know Me (Armand Van Helden), For An Angel (Paul van Dyk), Children (Robert Miles), 9PM (Till I Come) (ATB), Sunchyme (Dario G)*, Sun Is Shining (Funkstar De Luxe)*, Saltwater (Chicane)*, Blackwater (Octave One)*.

Stephen Hussey's Urban Soul Orchestra

USO take a short break at 9pm, leaving the Ragley Hall audience in the capable hands of DJ Goldierocks, who’ll be mixing up a storm of Ibiza house anthems. Then onto the evening’s main event at 9.30pm, as USO return to the stage for the Dance Set, accompanied by an awesome laser and light show. Here are the tracks they’ll be performing:

One (Your Name) (Swedish House Mafia), Galvanise (The Chemical Brothers), Blind Faith (Chase & Status), Superstylin’(Groove Armada), Out Of Space (The Prodigy), On A Ragga Tip (SL2), Silence (Delerium, Tiësto), Firestarter (The Prodigy), ResuRection (PPK), Seven Days And One Week (BBE), Café Del Mar (Energy 52), Encore Une Fois (Sash!), Let Me Be Your Fantasy (Baby D), Castles In The Sky (Ian van Dahl), Better Off Alone (Alice Deejay), Toca’s Miracle (Fragma), Waiting All Night (Rudimental), Zombie Nation (Bass Drifter), Adagio For Strings (Tiësto), Born Slippy (Underworld), We Come 1 (Faithless), Levels (Avicii), Don’t You Worry Child (Swedish House Mafia), Titanium (David Guetta ft. Sia), Set You Free (N-Trance), Freed From Desire (Gala). The concert reaches a rapturous crescendo at 11pm, following an encore of two of Classic Ibiza’s most popular tracks.

USO’s Stephen Hussey, conductor, arranger and musical producer for Classic Ibiza, comments: “Musically, this year is all about high-energy, killer drops, infectious hooks, uplifting vocals and of course symphonic melodies. For those of you coming to hear Insomnia and Sandstorm, all I can say is that maybe you’ll want to get to the front for the encore!

“If you can’t wait until the show, we’re releasing a new EP this week, Classic Ibiza Remixes Trilogy, featuring fresh interpretations of these very tracks. Alongside our three other albums, it’s the perfect appetiser to our summer tour.”

Classic Ibiza laser and light show

Classic Ibiza, sponsored by Adnams Ghost Ship, is proud to support local charity, The Shakespeare Hospice. Classic Ibiza Remixes Trilogy is available to stream on all major music platforms. Visit classicibiza.co.uk for more information.