Classic Spanish play at Playbox Theatre

Beauty and Fear in Lorca's The House of Bernado Alba.

The House of Bernada Alba, performed by Playbox Theatre at the Dream Factory, Warwick, is not a place many of us would wish to stay. The eponymous play by Spanish playwright, Federico Garcia Lorca, portrays it as a place of deep repression and confinement. The jailor appears to be the fearsome Bernada Alba herself, matriarch to five daughters, her mad mother and a host of female servants. But in reality, it is the patriarchal society of 1930s Spain that is the real cause of the women’s subjection. Widow Bernada (Elysia Sully) is merely the agent, though she ferociously pursues the customs that confine the women in fear.

There are not many companies, except perhaps the RSC, that could stage The House of Bernada Alba. It demands playing of the highest order. Bernada herself is one of the great roles for a female actor. Playbox Theatre deliver the tragedy with a relentless energy that is driven by some fine performances and exquisite stagecraft.

The action takes place on the day of Bernada’s husband’s funeral. She orders eight years of mourning, during which her daughters will not be allowed out of the house. Certainly, they will not be allowed to see or speak to any man. Yet, just out of reach, and never seen on stage, is Pepe el Romano, allegedly the best looking man in the village. He is the focus of the women’s frustrated desires and the embodiment of the brutal system of oppression where ‘men will be men’ and women suffer the consequences. As is the way of things, infighting between the women does much to maintain the status quo.

Of course, Bernada cannot wholly control her petty queendom, and Pepe is not quite out of reach. Tragedy results when she tries to shoot Pepe, which drives her youngest daughter Adela (Holly Page) to commit suicide. Her mother’s reaction is to demand her family insist that the girl died a virgin, though it is likely she did not.

The House of Bernada Alba is high tragedy. But within its dark shades there are moments of light and even humour. The character of Maria Josefa, long-serving servant to Bernada, and played by Mery Sutherland is a worthy foil to her mistress’s tyranny and is the only one able to question her. Sutherland plays her with a quick wit and an emotional range that would grace any stage. As would the power of Elysia Sully’s Bernada. These and the other characters are mostly written for much older actresses, but alongside Mary King’s fine and experienced direction, they achieve almost mythic status.

Playbox Theatre has given this play a very short run of just three performances, which is a pity. It is a classic play in the best tradition, and it deserves much more. I for one would welcome this from this excellent company.