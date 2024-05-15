Clayton Classics offers hundreds of free inspections as part of Leamington’s Classics at the Spa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coventry-based classic restoration specialists, Clayton Classics, will be offering free inspection for exhibitors and a number of visitors of this year’s Classics at the Spa event in Leamington Spa.

Attendees of Leamington’s upcoming Classics at the Spa event will be offered the chance to book a free inspection of their car, as well as being treated to a range of stunning vehicle restorations, courtesy of Coventry-based Clayton Classics.

Classics at the Spa, organised by the Leamington Rotary Club, will showcase over 300 classic cars and motorbikes from across the Midlands, and is expected to attract thousands of visitors to the event at the Pump Room Gardens in Royal Leamington Spa, on Sunday 16 June.

This year, as well as displaying three iconic classics: an Austin 7 Swallow, MGB V8 and Series 1 E-Type restoration specialists Clayton Classics will be offering the chance to book a free classic car inspection after the event. This offer is available to all exhibitors, and to the first 50 members of the public who sign up through the Classics at the Spa brochure, available to purchase on the day.

Clayton Classics provides specialist support for classic car owners through bespoke upgrades, servicing and full restorations, as well as ready-to-install climate control systems for classic models from Jaguar, Mercedes, Daimler, Porsche and Austin Healey among others.

Dean Allsop, director at Clayton Classics, said: “It’s great to hear that the Rotary Club has already had huge interest from exhibitors for 2024, we’re looking forward to being a part of Classics at the Spa once again to see the hundreds of vehicles on display.

“Events like Classics at the Spa are a great opportunity to show owners the possibilities of how they could get the best out of their car through upgrades and restorations, such as bespoke air conditioning systems – that's why we are taking a range of our restorations show examples of how classics can be made much more comfortable and usable, especially in the summer heat.

“We’re also pleased to be able to offer a number of free inspections as part of this event, not only for exhibitors, but for visitors. While we have specialist experience across a range of vehicles, we would always welcome a conversation with classic owners of any model, or any condition, to see what might be possible. If people do want to take the opportunity to get a free inspection, please do come and find us for a chat at the event.”

The goal of the event is to raise money for the charities supported by the Leamington Rotary Club, which this year will be Warwickshire Search and Rescue and Ourjay, a Rugby-based charity that raises money for defibrillators in public places.

The free event is open to the public from 10:30 – 16:00, and will feature live entertainment, food and drink. For more information about Classics at the Spa, or to find out how you could display your car, visit https://carsatthespa.co.uk.