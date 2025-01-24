Coding & creativity lead a world of tech-tastic fun at the British Motor Museum this half-term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This half-term from 15 – 23 February, the British Motor Museum is inviting families to dive into the world of car design and technology with a jam-packed week of fun activities. With so much to explore and discover, younger visitors can learn how design and technology shape the world around us whilst having fun at the same time!

Brand new this February is a collaboration with ‘FUZE’, exploring the basics of coding using a Nintendo Switch® to create a car-themed game from 17 -21 February. The activity will involve ‘loading’ a race track level, selecting different vehicle 3D models and then controlling it. Children will be encouraged to change the vehicle and its attributes to affect it. The vehicle can be changed into any 3D object - a chicken, dinosaur, or a piece of cake, anything! Suitable for children aged 6 years and above, visitors can sign up for the 30 minute sessions on arrival.

Families can also embark on a fun spotter trail as part of the Tourmaline and the Museum of Marvels Trail, organised by Kids in Museums and Little Tiger. The national trail for families is inspired by Tourmaline and the Museum of Marvels by Ruth Lauren – a fun, feminist adventure series for children aged 9 – 12. Pick up a free activity sheet to join in and search for Tourmaline, her friends and an assortment of magical objects hiding in the museum. Complete the spotter trail and get a free Tourmaline sticker! Families can also enter a national competition to win a signed Tourmaline book bundle and a National Art Pass by designing their very own Museum of Marvels!

On top of these two exciting new collaborations, families can also enjoy the ever popular Professor Pickle & Dr. Pumpkin performing some mind-blowing experiments in their ‘Double Trouble’ Science Show which runs from 17 - 21 February. And at the weekends there’s the ‘Techie’ Family Tour when families can join the resident Designers for an interactive family tour, delving deeper into the collection and answering the question ‘What is Tech?’

Artbot

The craft activity for half-term is all about design and colour - children can build an ingenious ‘ArtBot’, using a cup, tape, paper and pens, weights, and a battery motor. They can they watch the completed ArtBot weave a unique and colourful artwork as it moves!

Emma Rawlinson, Lifelong Learning Officer at the British Motor Museum, said, “Design and technology have always driven the incredible cars that make up Britain’s motoring history. We have so much on offer this Half-Term for children to learn all about car design and technology in a fun and engaging way. All our activities are included in the Museum entry costs, plus under 5s go free.”

Museum entry is just £43 for a family in advance or £49 on the day, £16 for adults in advance or £19 on the day, £14 for concessions in advance or £17 on the day, £9 for children (5-16 years) in advance or £10 on the day and under 5s are FREE. Visitors can convert their ticket to an Annual Pass at no extra cost so they can come back again and again over the year. With activities every school holiday this makes it a great value choice for families this Half-Term.

To find out more information about Half Term activities, please visit the website at: www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/february-half-term