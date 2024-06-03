Community spirit on show as village opens garden gates to the public

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Green-fingered residents of a Warwickshire village are shaping their shrubs and mulching their marigolds ahead of inviting public access on Saturday 8 June.

Harborough Magna Open Gardens promises to be a great day out come rain or shine with many different gardens open to the public, from large walled gardens to tiny cottage gardens, and even a fun display of planted welly boots.

Harborough Magna village is between Rugby and Coventry on the B4112

Free car parking will be available off Main Street in the village centre

National Express bus 85 runs from Coventry and Rugby to the village every hour

Refreshments and homemade cakes will be on sale at the Village Hall

The event also includes a plant sale, as well as opportunity to browse the wares of local artists from wooden bowls to paintings and ceramics.

Flowers in Harborough Magna

“From farm houses to terraced houses, thatched roofs to flat roofs; no matter where we live we all have moments of wonder to enjoy in our gardens” explains village resident Sarah Hawkins.

“Harborough Magna Open Gardens gives opportunity for our whole community to come together, sharing and celebrating our green spaces and reflecting on what makes each of our gardens unique to us.”