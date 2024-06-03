Community spirit on show as village opens garden gates to the public
Harborough Magna Open Gardens promises to be a great day out come rain or shine with many different gardens open to the public, from large walled gardens to tiny cottage gardens, and even a fun display of planted welly boots.
- Harborough Magna village is between Rugby and Coventry on the B4112
- Free car parking will be available off Main Street in the village centre
- National Express bus 85 runs from Coventry and Rugby to the village every hour
- Refreshments and homemade cakes will be on sale at the Village Hall
The event also includes a plant sale, as well as opportunity to browse the wares of local artists from wooden bowls to paintings and ceramics.
“From farm houses to terraced houses, thatched roofs to flat roofs; no matter where we live we all have moments of wonder to enjoy in our gardens” explains village resident Sarah Hawkins.
“Harborough Magna Open Gardens gives opportunity for our whole community to come together, sharing and celebrating our green spaces and reflecting on what makes each of our gardens unique to us.”
Gardens will be open from 11:30 until 4:30pm on Saturday 8 June, with admission £5 per party and all proceeds going towards charitable causes within the village.