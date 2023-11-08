Countdown is on for Stratford-Upon-Avon's biggest ever Christmas Lights Switch-On

Stratford will become a Winter Wonderland from next weekend with a whole host of festive fun lined up for this year’s free Christmas Lights Switch-On event.

The lights switch-on event, on November 18th, is set to be the biggest Stratford has seen, with entertainment taking place throughout the day, between 10am-7pm, all made possible thanks to funding by Stratford-upon-Avon BID.

A giant snow globe and ice cave will be among the interactive attractions as part of the special day, which also includes live musical entertainment, roaming performers and fairground-style games.

Christmas market stalls offering unique gifts and festive food and drink, will also be open between 10am-7pm at the bottom of Bridge Street and on Waterside as well as the regular Rother Street Market run by LSD Promotions.

The big switch-on, at 5.30pm, will be carried out by Father Christmas himself, supported by Stratford Mayor Councillor Kate Rolfe. You can also catch Father Christmas and Mrs Christmas as they ride through town in their horse-drawn carriage, funded by BID.

Live music on the stage will also help keep the festive atmosphere alive courtesy of The Jivettes, a vintage trio performing their own special tribute to the 1950s - and David Harrop, whose broad range of styles includes swing, jazz and West End. Local choirs will be among other performers keep the crowds entertained in the event areas of Henley Street, Wood Street, Meer Street, High Street and Bridge Street.

A packed programme of family events and activities also includes the opportunity for little ones to get their faces painted, or have a glitter tattoo at various locations around the town centre.

Plus, a roaming juggler, Elf On The Shelf Stiltwalker and Fire Performer are set to thrill the crowds throughout the day. And be sure to grab your selfie at the Sleigh and Snow Globe photo points in Wood Street.

The event is organised and funded by Stratford-Upon-Avon BID in partnership with Stratford-upon-Avon Lights Company, Stratford Town Council, Magic Alley and Bell Court.

Rich Jones, Chair of the Board at Stratford BID, said: “The Christmas Lights Switch-On ushers in the most wonderful time of the year and this year the fun and entertainment is going to be bigger and better than ever with free fun and entertainment taking place throughout the day.

“We have so much going on around the town centre which is guaranteed to get visitors and locals in the Christmas spirit, something for everyone to enjoy.”

Michelle Baker, Interim BID Manager, said: “The BID is a key sponsor of the town’s Christmas lights each year and, as we did last year, we have again pledged to fund and organise the lights switch-on event this year to ensure there is plenty of festive fun and entertainment for visitors. We hope the added footfall the event brings, on November 18th, benefits local businesses and that shoppers have an enjoyable time in Stratford-upon-Avon.”