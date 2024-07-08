Countdown to the 45th Warwick Folk Festival has begun

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With less than 3 weeks to go until the 45th Warwick Folk Festival takes place; the countdown has begun! The popular family friendly Festival will take place at Castle Park in Warwick from Thursday 25 – Sunday 28 July featuring 82 acts plus headline acts The Unthanks, Oysterband, Spooky Mens Chorale, and Breabach.

Visitors can also enjoy a full programme of concerts, sing-arounds, dance, intimate acoustic performances, and full-on gigs. They can soak up the atmosphere, sit in the beer tent, join in with the sessions, learn a new skill, taste street food, or relax with friends in the wine and cocktail bar.

This year the craft fair will feature 30 diverse craft stalls which are even more varied than previous years and with lots of exciting new traders. The Festival Village will also host over 10 mouth-watering food stalls including jacket potatoes, toasties, fish & chips, Nepalese curries, Mexican dishes, Jamaican delights, crepes, hearty breakfasts, wood-fired pizzas, fresh salad bowls and delicious vegan and vegetarian options.

The Warwick Folk Festival Fringe also takes place in the town centre with free concerts, sessions and dance displays from the Friday evening until Sunday. 15 venues will host concerts including Dough & Brew, The Old Fourpenny Shop, The Roebuck, The Globe Hotel, The Rose & Crown, The Tilted Wig & Warwick Arms Hotel amongst others.

Children can enjoy theKids Zone, featuring Wild Thyngz, Panic Circus, workshops, arts and crafts, face painting, Toddle Bops, and Baby Bops. Children aged under 14 get in for free! The festival also includes various workshops in two dedicated spaces. This year, there will be charity stalls from The Woodland Trust & Myton Hospice, plus the Charity Gala on the Sunday in Warwick Town Square where visitors can meet local charities and learn about their impactful work.Circle Health and Mind will also be present at the festival village, offering health and well-being checks and the accessibility buggies will be on hand to ensure everyone can navigate the festival comfortably.

Dick Dixon, Festival Director said “With less than 3 weeks to go, we are gearing up for a spectacular festival. With most of our onsite venues being under cover, there is no need to worry about the weather! With many superb headline acts and something for everyone, the festival promises to be a fantastic and hopefully sunny 4-day weekend of first-class entertainment for all tastes and ages”!