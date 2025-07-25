Coventry Building Society Arena launches live comedy series

Coventry Building Society Arena has launched its new live comedy showcase – CBS Laughs

Stand up stars will descend on one of the Midlands’ leading venues later this year, with an exciting lineup of renowned comics set to kick off a new live comedy series.

The Liverpudlian, who hosts the global hit podcast Have a Word with Dan Nightingale, comes to Coventry off the back of a huge run of nationwide shows following his “What’s Wrong With Me?” world tour.

Hosted by Freddy Quinne of the Dead Men Talking podcast, the evening will see viral sensation Jeff Innocent – who has attracted hoards of new fans and millions of views on Instagram after 27 years in the industry – perform to crowds at the popular Coventry venue.

Matt Bragg, described by Chortle as “Jack Dee’s worldview with Frank Skinner’s voice”, will also take to the stage at the Indoor Arena after touring the UK and supporting the likes of Jason Manford, Harry Hill and Ricky Gervais.

Paul Michael, Managing Director at Coventry Building Society Arena, said: “We are thrilled to be unveiling CBS Laughs with a stellar lineup of extremely talented comedians for our inaugural event in September.

“This is an exciting time for the venue as we expand our events offer and we see comedy as a key growth area for the venue, alongside our already growing calendar of live music events.

“Our live comedy events at the Arena have been incredibly popular over the last few years, and we are excited to be bringing such high-quality performers together on what is set to be an unmissable night at the Indoor Arena.”

Details about other upcoming CBS Laughs shows will be released in the near future.

Tickets can be purchased now from www.eticketing.co.uk/cbsarena/events